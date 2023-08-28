Having named an unchanged side for three consecutive games – as Pools have won four straight matches – Askey has been forced into a double change at the SMH Group Stadium.

Dan Dodds and Chris Wreh both miss out with the quick turnaround from Saturday’s win over AFC Fylde.

Wreh was taken off early in the second half with a hamstring issue while Dodds needed treatment for a heavy challenge late in the game – Askey having revealed his concern over the 22-year-old being fit for today following Saturday’s game.

Kieran Wallace makes his first start for Hartlepool United against Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

In their place come Kieran Wallace who makes his first start for Hartlepool since his summer move from Mansfield Town.

The midfielder suffered a broken toe in pre-season before returning to action from the bench against Southend United.

Wallace looks set to complete a continued back three for Pools while Joe Grey comes into the attack for Wreh.

Grey gets the nod over Josh Umerah who is back on the bench following his suspension for a red card picked up against Gateshead.

In that time Grey has made a couple of impressive cameos from the bench including scoring his first goal of the season against Southend.

With Wallace and Grey in the starting XI, Askey has handed a return to the matchday squad for defender Edon Pruti after being left out since the opening day defeat at Barnet.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Chesterfield:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Wallace, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Cooke, Mancini, Grey, Dieseruvwe