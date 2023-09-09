Hartlepool United starting XI: John Askey names unchanged line-up to face Oxford City
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Askey’s side are going in search of their second away win of the season to follow up from last week’s victory over Wealdstone.
And Askey has named an unchanged starting line-up on the back of that win.
Pete Jameson keeps his place in the starting XI after impressing, particularly in the second half, while Brody Paterson continues in the left wing-back role.
Paterson’s continued involvement, on the back of his first start of the season last week, means captain David Ferguson starts at centre-back once more.
Joe Grey keeps Josh Umerah out of the starting line-up with Umerah on the bench.
Alex Lacey returns to the bench in place of Kieran Burton – Lacey missed the win over Wealdstone with a calf injury picked up in the defeat at Chesterfield.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: