Hartlepool enter the competition at an earlier stage this season following their relegation from the Football League as they welcome Chester for a place in Sunday’s first round draw.

The National League North side have seen off Tadcaster Albion and Nantwich Town to land this afternoon’s tie whilst Pools will be looking to mirror their recent success in the FA Cup where they have made it to the third and fourth rounds.

But for Hartlepool boss Askey, the focus remains on the National League this season although you would not know it by his team selection.

The Pools boss has opted against rotating his squad, instead sticking with the same starting XI who returned to winning ways against Eastleigh a week ago.

That means Nicky Featherstone starts his third consecutive game following his return to the club whilst Pete Jameson remains in goal.

Forward trio Joe Grey, Josh Umerah and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe all start with midfielder Tom Crawford starting against his former club.

There is a space on the bench for new signing Terrell Agyemang after the 20-year-old midfielder joined on a short-term loan deal from Middlesbrough on Friday.

Tom Crawford starts for Hartlepool United against his former club Chester in the FA Cup.

Jake Hastie and Brody Paterson also return to the squad with Askey able to name up to seven substitutes in the FA Cup.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Chester:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Johnson, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Grey, Umerah, Dieseruvwe