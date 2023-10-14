News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United starting XI: John Askey refrains from squad rotation for FA Cup clash with Chester

Hartlepool United host Chester in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup and John Askey has refrained from using the tie as an opportunity to rotate his squad having named an unchanged line-up.
By Joe Ramage
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Hartlepool enter the competition at an earlier stage this season following their relegation from the Football League as they welcome Chester for a place in Sunday’s first round draw.

The National League North side have seen off Tadcaster Albion and Nantwich Town to land this afternoon’s tie whilst Pools will be looking to mirror their recent success in the FA Cup where they have made it to the third and fourth rounds.

But for Hartlepool boss Askey, the focus remains on the National League this season although you would not know it by his team selection.

The Pools boss has opted against rotating his squad, instead sticking with the same starting XI who returned to winning ways against Eastleigh a week ago.

That means Nicky Featherstone starts his third consecutive game following his return to the club whilst Pete Jameson remains in goal.

Forward trio Joe Grey, Josh Umerah and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe all start with midfielder Tom Crawford starting against his former club.

There is a space on the bench for new signing Terrell Agyemang after the 20-year-old midfielder joined on a short-term loan deal from Middlesbrough on Friday.

Tom Crawford starts for Hartlepool United against his former club Chester in the FA Cup.Tom Crawford starts for Hartlepool United against his former club Chester in the FA Cup.
Jake Hastie and Brody Paterson also return to the squad with Askey able to name up to seven substitutes in the FA Cup.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Chester:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Johnson, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Grey, Umerah, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Burton, Paterson, Dolan, Agyemang, Hastie, Wreh

Related topics:ChesterNational LeagueFootball League