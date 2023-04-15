Pools make the trip to South Wales one point outside the relegation zone after taking a haul of four points from six over the Easter weekend.

But Askey's side now face the first of two away games in what could be a pivotal week in their survival bid.

And Askey is unable to call upon the services of full-back Jamie Sterry who continues to miss out with a groin problem picked up in Good Friday’s win over Grimsby Town.

Jamie Sterry misses out on Hartlepool United's squad to face Newport County at Rodney Parade. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sterry was unavailable for Easter Monday's draw against Stevenage and misses out again despite making the trip to South Wales as Askey starts with a back four.

Meanwhile Askey was faced with a decision to make in midfield after Frenchman Mohamad Sylla returned to the squad against Stevenage.

Sylla was left out of Good Friday’s win over Grimsby having been deemed as not in the right mental state.

In his place, captain Nicky Featherstone has excelled, scoring his first goal of the season against Stevenage.

But Askey has made the decision to start both Featherstone and Sylla in midfield at Rodney Parade.

Jack Hamilton returns to the bench for the first time since the win over Swindon Town as Joe Grey misses out.

Taylor Foran drops back to the bench after starting in Monday’s draw with Stevenage.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to take on Newport:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Dodds, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah