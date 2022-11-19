Missilou is one of three changes to Keith Curle’s side from their FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors in midweek as Theo Robinson replaces Josh Umerah and Jake Hastie comes in for winger Wes McDonald.

Robinson replaces Umerah who misses out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Stevenage and is one of two changes to the forward line as Hastie comes in for his first league start since the 4-2 defeat at Leyton Orient in August.

Loan striker Jack Hamilton is fit enough to start after picking up a knock in the shootout victory over Solihull while new signing Missilou joins Mohamad Sylla and captain Nicky Featherstone in midfield with Callum Cooke dropping to the bench.

Christopher Missilou starts for Hartlepool United at Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

David Ferguson continues at centre-back alongside Euan Murray in an unchanged back four.

And here is how Hartlepool line-up:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Ferguson, Paterson, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Missilou, Hastie, Hamilton, Robinson