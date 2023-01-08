Hartlepool United starting XI: Keith Curle makes one change for Stoke City tie as ex-Kilmarnock defender returns
Hartlepool United are looking to cause an FA Cup upset as they welcome Championship side Stoke City to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools welcome Alex Neil’s Potters looking to book their spot in the fourth round of the competition for the second successive year following their heroics 12 months ago when coming from behind to beat Blackpool at this stage of the competition.
Keith Curle’s side overcame a replay against non-league side Solihull Moors in round one, which required a penalty shootout, before easing into the third round with a 3-1 success over Harrogate Town.
It offers a welcome break from Hartlepool’s league struggles but Curle has named a strong side to face the Potters with just one change.
Euan Murray replaces Joe Grey as he returns from illness, with Curle changing his formation.
Murray joins Rollin Menayese and David Ferguson at centre-back with Mark Shelton continuing at right-back.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: