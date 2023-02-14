Keith Curle’s side are searching for back-to-back away wins following their 1-0 success over Doncaster Rovers 10 days ago.

Pools were held at home to Sutton United at the weekend after they came from 2-0 down to claim a point thanks to goals from Dan Kemp and Dan Dodds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And full-back Sterry is fit after being forced off in that weekend draw with the U’s.

Hartlepool United face Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

The 27-year-old was on the receiving end of a robust challenge where he took a knock on the ankle and was subsequently taken off as a precaution.

But Sterry is fit and starts at the Mornflake Stadium alongside Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran. The youngster came off the bench against Sutton but now makes his first start since his deadline day loan in place of Matt Dolan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foran’s introduction is one of two changes made by manager Curle who also welcomes back striker Jack Hamilton who replaces Connor Jennings.

Hamilton has been missing through injury since the defeat to Colchester United but joins Josh Umerah in attack with both Jennings and Dolan on the bench.

The fixture with the Railwaymen again came too soon for defender Peter Hartley who remains sidelined with a foot injury.

The experienced centre-back picked up the problem against Doncaster and has now missed both games against Sutton and Crewe as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Mouhamed Niang returns to the bench for Curle’s side as Oliver Finney starts against his old club.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Crewe:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Foran, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Finney, Kemp, Hamilton, Umerah