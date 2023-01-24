Hartlepool United starting XI: Keith Curle makes two changes for Carlisle United trip

Rollin Menayese returns to the Hartlepool United starting XI to face Carlisle United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Pools make the trip to Brunton Park looking to build on a positive result over Rochdale at the weekend after goals from Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton earned just a fifth win of the season.

But despite picking up a win, Curle has made two changes for the trip to Cumbria with Jamie Sterry and Joe Grey dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their place come Rollin Menayese and Mouhamed Niang with Menayese likely to move into the third centre-back position allowing Dan Dodds to move over to the right of defence with Niang joining the midfield.

Sterry featured for 60 minutes against Rochdale with Curle revealing that was always the intention – and with another crucial fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium to come against Colchester United this weekend the Hartlepool boss appears to have erred on the side of caution of the full-back’s fitness.

The decision to bring in Niang for Grey suggests Curle will revert his system for the trip to Brunton Park.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Carlisle:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Dodds, Menayese, Hartley, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Dolan, Niang, Hamilton, Umerah