Curle was confirmed on a permanent basis ahead of kick-off having signed an 18-month deal at the Suit Direct Stadium until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

And his first game as Hartlepool’s permanent manager sees former boss Dave Challinor return to the Suit Direct Stadium with Stockport County.

Curle makes two changes from the side who were successful in the FA Cup second round last time out with goalkeeper Ben Killip returning to the line-up having missed out through injury a week ago.

Keith Curle has named his first starting line-up as permanent Hartlepool United manager. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Killip was replaced by emergency loanee Alex Cairns who returned to Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Euan Murray also returns to the line-up having missed the FA Cup win with a back injury. Murray replaces Clarke Oduor who drops to the bench to allow David Ferguson to move into his more natural full-back position.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Cooke, Missilou, Hastie, Umerah

