Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cooke is a notable absentee from John Askey’s starting XI to face Woking after the midfielder scored his second goal of the season in last weekend’s 5-2 defeat at Oxford City.

Cooke has been a regular in Askey’s side so far this season but is replaced by Oliver Finney in midfield for his first start of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey has also taken the decision to alter his defensive line following the heavy defeat at Oxford, which saw Pools concede four times in the second half.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Cooke misses Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking.

Lacey was on the bench for that defeat having just returned from a calf injury but receives a call up back into the starting XI to face Woking.

Lacey’s inclusion in place of full-back Brody Paterson sees captain David Ferguson move back out to a more natural left wing-back role, with Lacey returning to the centre of defence.

Emmanuel Onariase has been passed fit to start for Askey’s side having struggled with a knee problem while Kieran Wallace also starts after being withdrawn through illness last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a place on the bench for new signing Osazee Aghatise after the 20-year-old penned a short-term deal with the club on Friday with Chris Wreh also back in the squad.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Seaman, Hendrie, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Wallace, Crawford, Finney, Grey, Dieseruvwe