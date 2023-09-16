News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Hartlepool United starting XI: Key midfielder misses out as Pools host Woking

Hartlepool United are without midfielder Callum Cooke for the visit of Woking as Alex Lacey returns to the starting line-up.
By Joe Ramage
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cooke is a notable absentee from John Askey’s starting XI to face Woking after the midfielder scored his second goal of the season in last weekend’s 5-2 defeat at Oxford City.

Cooke has been a regular in Askey’s side so far this season but is replaced by Oliver Finney in midfield for his first start of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Askey has also taken the decision to alter his defensive line following the heavy defeat at Oxford, which saw Pools concede four times in the second half.

Callum Cooke misses Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking.Callum Cooke misses Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking.
Callum Cooke misses Hartlepool United's National League fixture with Woking.
Most Popular

Lacey was on the bench for that defeat having just returned from a calf injury but receives a call up back into the starting XI to face Woking.

Lacey’s inclusion in place of full-back Brody Paterson sees captain David Ferguson move back out to a more natural left wing-back role, with Lacey returning to the centre of defence.

Emmanuel Onariase has been passed fit to start for Askey’s side having struggled with a knee problem while Kieran Wallace also starts after being withdrawn through illness last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a place on the bench for new signing Osazee Aghatise after the 20-year-old penned a short-term deal with the club on Friday with Chris Wreh also back in the squad.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Seaman, Hendrie, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Wallace, Crawford, Finney, Grey, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Paterson, Aghatise, Wreh, Umerah

Related topics:WokingOxford