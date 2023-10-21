Hartlepool United starting XI: Middlesbrough loan midfielder makes first start for Pools against Aldershot
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Askey will be hoping for a reaction from his players following their FA Cup exit against Chester a week ago against a Shots side who sit just one point behind Pools in the league table.
Hartlepool did bring an end to their three-game losing streak in the National League last time out against Eastleigh with Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe returning to the scoresheet.
Aldershot – managed by former Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington – have lost just one of their last five National League games.
And Askey has handed a first start to Middlesbrough loan midfielder Agyemang who arrived on a month-long deal last week.
The 20-year-old came off the bench in the FA Cup defeat against Chester and replaces Josh Umerah who drops to the bench with Charlie Seaman also named on the bench.
And here is how Pools line-up: