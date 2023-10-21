News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Hartlepool United starting XI: Middlesbrough loan midfielder makes first start for Pools against Aldershot

Hartlepool United return to National League action against Aldershot Town as Middlesbrough loanee Terrell Agyemang makes his first start.
By Joe Ramage
Published 21st Oct 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Askey will be hoping for a reaction from his players following their FA Cup exit against Chester a week ago against a Shots side who sit just one point behind Pools in the league table.

Hartlepool did bring an end to their three-game losing streak in the National League last time out against Eastleigh with Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe returning to the scoresheet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldershot – managed by former Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington – have lost just one of their last five National League games.

Middlesbrough's Terrell Agyemang starts for Hartlepool United against Aldershot Town. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Middlesbrough's Terrell Agyemang starts for Hartlepool United against Aldershot Town. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Middlesbrough's Terrell Agyemang starts for Hartlepool United against Aldershot Town. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Most Popular

And Askey has handed a first start to Middlesbrough loan midfielder Agyemang who arrived on a month-long deal last week.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the FA Cup defeat against Chester and replaces Josh Umerah who drops to the bench with Charlie Seaman also named on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Lacey, Onariase, Johnson, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Agyemang, Crawford, Grey, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Dixon, Seaman, Dolan, Paterson, Umerah

Related topics:National LeagueMiddlesbrough