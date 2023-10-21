Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Askey will be hoping for a reaction from his players following their FA Cup exit against Chester a week ago against a Shots side who sit just one point behind Pools in the league table.

Hartlepool did bring an end to their three-game losing streak in the National League last time out against Eastleigh with Tom Crawford and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe returning to the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot – managed by former Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington – have lost just one of their last five National League games.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's Terrell Agyemang starts for Hartlepool United against Aldershot Town. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

And Askey has handed a first start to Middlesbrough loan midfielder Agyemang who arrived on a month-long deal last week.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the FA Cup defeat against Chester and replaces Josh Umerah who drops to the bench with Charlie Seaman also named on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Lacey, Onariase, Johnson, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Agyemang, Crawford, Grey, Dieseruvwe