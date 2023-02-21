Pools return to the Suit Direct Stadium for the first of two crucial games this week as they welcome Newport looking to extend the gap between themselves and Crawley Town in the bottom two of League Two.

Crawley hold several games in hand over Curle’s side which only adds to the significance of the upcoming fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having fought back to claim a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, Curle has made two changes to his starting line-up for the visit of the Exiles with the headline news being Featherstone’s absence.

Hartlepool United captain Nicky Featherstone misses the meeting with Newport County at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

The Hartlepool captain misses out altogether along with January signing Dan Dodds who also represents a big loss for Curle’s side.

Mouhamed Niang and Oliver Finney replace the two while both Jack Hamilton and Joe Grey return to the bench with Matt Dolan ineligible to face Newport as per the initial loan agreement when joining Hartlepool in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy defender Louis Stephenson is also included on the bench for Curle’s side with Leon Clarke in line to make his home debut if brought on from the bench.

The two sides were originally scheduled to meet in December before the Suit Direct Stadium pitch fell victim to the freezing temperatures which had swept the nation.

And now Hartlepool must look to capitalise as they welcome a Newport side unbeaten in their last four games in League Two, with just one defeat in eight away from home for Graham Coughlan’s side.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Newport:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Niang, Foran, Hartley ©, Pruti, Ferguson, Sylla, Finney, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah