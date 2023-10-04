Hartlepool United starting XI: Nicky Featherstone starts on Pools return against Boreham Wood as John Askey makes three changes
Featherstone’s time with Hartlepool came to an end in the summer after both parties failed to agree a contract, with the 35-year-old midfielder bowing out on 380 appearances across a nine year spell at the Suit Direct Stadium.
But with injuries mounting up and Hartlepool’s form stuttering, John Askey returned to his former captain and was able to agree a short-term contract, with Featherstone immediately added to Pools’ starting XI at Meadow Park.
Featherstone’s inclusion is one of three changes with Charlie Seaman and Joe Grey also being replaced – Alex Lacey and Josh Umerah their replacements, with midfielder Osazee Aghatise the one to miss out in place of Featherstone.
Both Seaman and Grey are on the bench which also includes Matt Dolan who missed the defeat to Dorking Wanderers at the weekend.
And here is how Pools line-up to face Boreham Wood: