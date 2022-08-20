Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Murray misses Hartlepool United's fixture with Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Euan Murray misses out against the Bantams after picking up an injury in the midweek draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Wes McDonald is handed a second successive start while Joe Grey returns to the squad.

Pools welcome Bradford to the Suit Direct Stadium this afternoon looking for their first win of the new campaign following a goalless draw with Tranmere in midweek.

Wes McDonald keeps his place in the Hartlepool United starting XI to face Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have yet to concede a goal on home soil this season, having also drawn with AFC Wimbledon in their first home game of the season a fortnight ago.

Here, Pools welcome a Bradford side who have had an indifferent start to the season themselves with with four points from their first four games of the season.

And Hartley has made just one change to his team with Murray being replaced by midfielder Mohamad Sylla.

Sylla’s introduction hints at a change in formation with Pools likely to start with a back four this afternoon.

Meanwhile, midfielder Tom Crawford continues to miss out on Hartley’s squad, having also been left out against Tranmere in the week.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor joins Crawford in missing the 18-man squad with Mikael Ndjoli also unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

But there is good news for Pools as forward Grey is back involved with the squad as he takes a spot on the bench.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Ferguson, Featherstone, Sylla, Hastie, Cooke, McDonald, Umerah