Hartlepool United starting XI: Peter Hartley returns in one of three changes to Keith Curle's side
Peter Hartley returns to Hartlepool United’s starting line-up to face AFC Wimbledon.
Hartley has missed Hartlepool’s last two games after picking up a foot injury in the win over Doncaster Rovers.
But the 34-year-old returns to the heart of Keith Curle’s defence in place of Jamie Sterry who begins his suspension after being sent off against Crewe Alexandra.
It means Dan Dodds moves over to right wing-back as Arsenal’s Taylor Foran keeps his spot in the starting XI.
Hartley’s return is one of three changes made by Curle as Mohamad Sylla is back in midfield after impressing on Tuesday. Sylla replaces Oliver Finney who drops to the bench whilst Connor Jennings starts alongside Josh Umerah in attack.
Jennings has overcome a slight calf problem and replaces Jack Hamilton who misses out on the match day squad – as does youngster Joe Grey.
It means free agent signing Leon Clarke is handed a spot on the bench.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: