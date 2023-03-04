Tranmere did Hartlepool a favour in midweek when seeing off relegation rivals Crawley Town with Askey’s side now tasked with earning points of their own in the fight for survival.

Askey watched on as his team fought back to claim an unlikely point against Walsall in his opening game in charge and will be looking to build on that momentum at Prenton Park.

Pools have form when it comes to their recent trips to the Wirral having lost just one of their last seven visits here.

Nicky Featherstone starts on the bench for Hartlepool United against Tranmere Rovers. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

And Askey will be boosted by the return of full-back Jamie Sterry.

Sterry has been missing through suspension with Askey also suggesting the 27-year-old had been struggling with an injury but he returns to the starting XI in place of Brendan Kiernan who misses out.

Captain Nicky Featherstone is left out of the starting line-up as midfielder Callum Cooke returns to the side from injury while talisman Josh Umerah is again absent.

Umerah has been dealing with an illness as well as a slight knee injury and is not involved at Prenton Park.

It means Jack Hamilton and former Tranmere striker Connor Jennings lead the line.

There is also a return to the starting line-up for Euan Murray with Peter Hartley unavailable.

Both Cooke and Murray have not featured since the FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City in early January as Askey makes three changes in total.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Foran, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Hamilton