Sylla has impressed under manager John Askey in recent weeks and is a surprise absentee from the Hartlepool squad for Good Friday’s visit to Blundell Park.

In Sylla’s absence, Askey turns to club captain Nicky Featherstone who makes just his second start under Askey.

Pools are otherwise unchanged to face Grimsby as they go in search of back-to-back wins following their late win over Swindon Town last weekend.

Mohamad Sylla is missing from Hartlepool United's squad to face Grimsby Town. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Goal hero Oliver Finney is on the bench, as is Wes McDonald.

With Sylla not involved, Joe Grey returns to the bench.

Here is how Pools line-up in full to face Grimsby:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah