Hartlepool United starting XI: Pools defender fit to face Swindon Town as John Askey names unchanged side

Euan Murray is fit for Hartlepool United to face Swindon Town as John Askey names an unchanged starting line-up.

By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Apr 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

Murray had been a doubt for Askey having not trained until Friday due to a dead leg picked up in the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.

Askey confirmed to The Mail he was hoping the Scotsman could take part in Friday’s session but conceded his involvement in the squad would be ‘touch and go’ depending on how he came through training.

And the news is good for both Murray and Askey as he starts as one of three centre-backs against Swindon – Askey naming the same starting XI for the third straight game after draws with Bradford City and Leyton Orient.

Euan Murray is fit for Hartlepool United to face Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
There are changes on the bench for Hartlepool as goalkeeper Ben Killip is fit again to replace Patrick Boyes – who had been recalled from his non-league loan spell.

Midfielder Tom Crawford is also back in a Pools match day squad for the first time, as it happens, since the 2-1 defeat to Swindon in the reverse fixture back in October.

Crawford has been out with an ankle injury which he had surgery on late last year and, after a number of weeks back in full training, he now makes his return to the squad.

Tom Crawford returns to the Hartlepool United squad. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)
Wes McDonald, who made a significant impact from the bench against Leyton Orient, will once again have to wait for his opportunity as he is again on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson ©, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah

Subs: Killip, Foran, Featherstone, Crawford, Finney, McDonald, Hamilton

Leyton OrientScotsman