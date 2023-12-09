Hartlepool United starting XI: Sheffield Wednesday loanee makes Pools debut in FA Trophy tie
Hartlepool return to action after their fixture with AFC Fylde was postponed a week ago as they make their FA Trophy bow against Northern Premier League West side City of Liverpool.
Pools begin their road to Wembley on Merseyside but manager Askey is not taking anything for granted having named a strong starting line-up despite three changes from the side who were heavily beaten by Bromley.
And one of those changes sees new signing Brennan handed a debut for the club after he completed a short-term loan move from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Brennan replaces Sunderland’s Zak Johnson while defender Emmanuel Onariase returns to the starting XI after struggling with illness.
Onariase replaces Kieran Burton while Tom Crawford misses out through injury with Joe Grey coming in to replace him.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: