Ciaran Brennan makes his Hartlepool United debut in one of three changes made by John Askey for their FA Trophy opener with City of Liverpool.

Ciaran Brennan makes his Hartlepool United debut against City of Liverpool. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hartlepool return to action after their fixture with AFC Fylde was postponed a week ago as they make their FA Trophy bow against Northern Premier League West side City of Liverpool.

Pools begin their road to Wembley on Merseyside but manager Askey is not taking anything for granted having named a strong starting line-up despite three changes from the side who were heavily beaten by Bromley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of those changes sees new signing Brennan handed a debut for the club after he completed a short-term loan move from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Brennan replaces Sunderland’s Zak Johnson while defender Emmanuel Onariase returns to the starting XI after struggling with illness.

Onariase replaces Kieran Burton while Tom Crawford misses out through injury with Joe Grey coming in to replace him.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Brennan, Onariase, Mattock, Hastie, Featherstone, Wallace, Ferguson ©, Cooke, Grey, Dieseruvwe