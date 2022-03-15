Hartlepool United host Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by Frank Reid

Hartlepool United starting XI to face Bradford City as Graeme Lee makes three changes to his line-up

Hartlepool United are back in action as they host Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 7:05 pm

Pools are looking to complete a league double over the Bantams following their 3-1 success in the reverse fixture as Graeme Lee pits his wits against Mark Hughes.

Pools arrive after a lacklustre goalless draw against Leyton Orient at the weekend which has left Lee a decision to make regarding his starting line-up.

And Lee has made three changes to his side as this is how Pools line-up for tonight’s game.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip

Killip starts in goal for Pools this evening looking for back-to-back clean sheets. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry will start on the right of a back four for Graeme Lee's side . (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne

Byrne made his return to league action at the weekend. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina

Odusina will be looking for a fifth straight fans man of the match award against Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Bradford CityRichard MennearLeyton Orient
Next Page
Page 1 of 3