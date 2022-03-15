Pools are looking to complete a league double over the Bantams following their 3-1 success in the reverse fixture as Graeme Lee pits his wits against Mark Hughes.

Pools arrive after a lacklustre goalless draw against Leyton Orient at the weekend which has left Lee a decision to make regarding his starting line-up.

And Lee has made three changes to his side as this is how Pools line-up for tonight’s game.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools this evening looking for back-to-back clean sheets. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry will start on the right of a back four for Graeme Lee's side . (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne made his return to league action at the weekend. (Credit: Mark Fletcher) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina will be looking for a fifth straight fans man of the match award against Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales