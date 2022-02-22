David Ferguson returns to Hartlepool United's starting XI. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side are looking to make it eight unbeaten following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sutton United.

Pools came from behind thanks to Tom Crawford’s first goal of the season.

And Lee’s side now face a Colchester side struggling at the wrong end of the table just three points above the relegation zone.

Lee and his side arrived in Essex with a number of injury concerns after defenders Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson missed Saturday’s draw.

Joe Grey also missed the weekend’s game with Sutton and only one of those three return to the side tonight as Ferguson comes in at left back with Reagan Ogle dropping out having picked up an injury.

It means Zaine Francis-Angol will move over to right back with Ferguson returning to the starting line-up.

Ferguson is one of two changes with Mark Shelton replacing Bryn Morris in midfield after the on-loan Burton Albion man suffered a knock on the ankle aginst Sutton.

Newcastle United loanee Joe White is fit enough to keep his spot as part of a front three alongside Luke Molyneux and Omar Bogle.

On the bench, Gavan Holohan keeps his spot after missing the win over Tranmere Rovers a week ago while January signings Isaac Fletcher and Marcus Carver also keep their place.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Killip, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Crawford, White, Molyneux, Bogle

Subs: Bilokapic, Hull, Liddle, Smith, Fletcher, Holohan, Carver

