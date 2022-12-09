Hartlepool United starting XI to face Crawley Town: Ex-Newcastle United defender makes Pools return
Jamie Sterry makes his Hartlepool United return as Pools go in search of their first away win of the season against Crawley Town.
Sterry has been out of action since the 2-1 defeat at Harrogate Town in October having picked up a calf injury ahead of the trip to Swindon Town.
Hartlepool boss Keith Curle had suggested Sterry had been given an extended period of recovery time to deal with the injury so as to avoid a further setback but the former Newcastle United man is to make his return at the Broadfield Stadium.
Sterry is one of two changes as Livingston loan striker Jack Hamilton also comes into Curle’s side. Jake Hastie and Christopher Missilou are the two who miss out in West Sussex with both dropping to the bench which also includes the return of Mark Shelton.
Pools will be looking for a reaction having been heavily beaten by Stockport County last time out.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: