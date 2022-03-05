Hartlepool United face Harrogate Town at the Envirovent Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United starting XI as Graeme Lee makes two changes to his side for trip to Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United face Harrogate Town this lunchtime at the Envirovent Stadium.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:47 am

Pools are looking to bounce back from their first league defeat in eight games at Walsall last week.

Graeme Lee’s side find themselves one point and one place above today’s opponents as they look to climb back into the top half of the table.

Neill Byrne remains suspended for Pools in defence with Lee making two changes from the team who were beaten at the Banks’s Stadium.

And here is how Pools line-up at the Envirovent Stadium.

1. Ben Killip

Killip starts in goal for Pools this afternoon.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry came through his return for Pools unscathed and starts again at Harrogate.

Photo: Will Matthews

3. Gary Liddle

Liddle continues in place of the suspended Neill Byrne.

Photo: Federico Maranesi

4. Timi Odusina

Odusina starts alongside Liddle in the heart of the defence.

Photo: Federico Maranesi

