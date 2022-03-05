Pools are looking to bounce back from their first league defeat in eight games at Walsall last week.

Graeme Lee’s side find themselves one point and one place above today’s opponents as they look to climb back into the top half of the table.

Neill Byrne remains suspended for Pools in defence with Lee making two changes from the team who were beaten at the Banks’s Stadium.

And here is how Pools line-up at the Envirovent Stadium.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry came through his return for Pools unscathed and starts again at Harrogate. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Gary Liddle Liddle continues in place of the suspended Neill Byrne. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina starts alongside Liddle in the heart of the defence. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales