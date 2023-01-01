Keith Curle’s side surrendered a half-time lead in the week against Mansfield Town after Jack Hamilton’s first league goal for the club was cancelled out by two second half strikes from the Stags.

The defeat left Pools in 21st place in the table to close out the year, three points above the bottom three.

But Hartlepool begin the new year with a crucial clash against a Harrogate side just two places and four points above them in the table.

Joe Grey starts for Hartlepool United to face Harrogate Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

It’s the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams after they were paired with one another in the FA Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.

And manager Curle has had to shuffle his selection this afternoon following the defeat to Mansfield.

Jamie Sterry misses out after he was forced off in the second half of that defeat with what was described as groin and back problems.

Sterry is replaced by Joe Grey who comes in for his first league start of the season as Mark Shelton continues in defence.

Academy trio Louis Stephenson, Campbell Darcy and Joe Kitching are back invovled with the first team squad and all on the bench which sees Jake Hastie miss out, as well as Clarke Oduor who returns to Barnsley.

Euan Murray remains out having missed the defeat to Mansfield struggling with illness.

And here is how Hartlepool line-up in full to take on Harrogate at the Suit Direct Stadium:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Shelton, Menayese, Ferguson, Tumilty, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Cooke, Grey, Hamilton, Umerah

