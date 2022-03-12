Pools welcome an out of sorts Leyton Orient side to the Suit Direct Stadium looking to continue their impressive league form of late despite what was a heartbreaking evening in midweek.

Pools came within spot kicks of a place at Wembley after pushing League One leaders Rotherham United all the way in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

But Lee’s side were on the wrong end of the lottery that is penalties this time as the Millers progressed to the EFL Trophy final.

And Pools must now regroup and focus on the league with the visit of Richie Wellens' O’s.

Wellens is a new manager at Brisbane Road having been appointed earlier this week to arrest a slump in form that has seen Orient without a win since December.

And here is how Pools line-up this afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium.

1. Ben Killip Killip produced a excellent display in Pools semi-final defeat to Rotherham United.

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry is another who was in fine form in midweek during Pools' semi-final.

3. Neill Byrne Byrne makes his first league start since the win over Colchester United.

4. Timi Odusina Odusina starts in the Pools defence this afternoon.