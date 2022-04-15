Graeme Lee has made two changes to his side to take on League Two’s form team.

The Valiant’s have lost just one of their last 12 games arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium as they look to clinch promotion to League One.

Pools meanwhile are looking to end a five game run in the league without a win on home soil following defeat to Salford City last time out at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jake Hull makes his first start for Hartlepool United against Port Vale. MI News & Sport Ltd

Lee’s side arrive buoyed by a positive result against league leaders Forest Green Rovers last week where Omar Bogle made his return to the scoresheet after going eight games without a goal.

And Bogle continues to lead the line alongside Marcus Carver as Lee sticks with a 5-3-2 formation.

Nicholas Bilokapic and Jake Hull both come into the side in place of Ben Killip and Timi Odusina while Luke Molyneux returns to the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Starting XI: Bilokapic, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Hull, Ferguson, Morris, Shelton, Crawford, Bogle, Carver