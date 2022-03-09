Pools are looking to book their spot at Wembley for the first time in the club’s history by overcoming League One leaders Rotherham.

Lee’s side will be backed by a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium with the winners to face Sutton United in next month’s final.

And Lee has made one change to the side who got back to winning ways over Harrogate Town at the weekend.

Pools are without loan stars Bryn Morris, Joe White and Jake Hull who are all cup-tied having featured in the competition for their parent club’s in an earlier rounds.

Neill Byrne returns to the side after serving a two match suspension for picking up his 10th yellow card recently.

And here is the Pools starting line-up in full to face Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools for the semi-fianl. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry's penalty is what booked Pools' spot in the semi-final and he continues at fullback. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne returns after missing the last two games through suspension in place of Gary Liddle. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina has featured in every one of Pools' EFL Trophy games. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales