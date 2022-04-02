Graeme Lee’s side return to action this afternoon looking to build on their spirited draw with Mansfield Town in midweek.

Pools came from two down to claim a creditable point from the Stags with Lee keen to see his side kick on and enjoy the rest of the campaign.

There was a blow for Pools in that draw however as key man Luke Molyneux was carried off with a leg injury which has ruled him out of this afternoon’s meeting with the Ammies.

Mark Shelton returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Salford City. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

In Molyneux’s place comes Newcastle United loanee Joe White while former Salford midfielder Mark Shelton also returns to the starting line-up in place of Bryn Morris.

Morris misses out altogether as Marcus Carver returns to the squad having missed out on Tuesday through illness.

Lee sticks with the 4-3-3 system as White joins Joe Grey and Omar Bogle in attack.

Isaac Fletcher keeps his spot in midfield.

The Pools XI in full:

Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Fletcher, Grey, White, Bogle

