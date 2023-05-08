Hartlepool United starting XI to face Stockport County: John Askey makes two changes for final EFL fixture
Hartlepool United face Stockport County in their final League Two fixture of the season.
John Askey’s side already know their fate this season after relegation was confirmed last week but they face a Stockport side aiming to secure successive promotions this afternoon.
Dave Challinor’s side need to beat Hartlepool and hope for a favour from Tranmere Rovers in their meeting with Northampton Town to claim the third and final automatic promotion spot.
Askey had hinted he had little in the way of room to make changes to his side following the 3-1 win over Barrow but the Pools boss has made two changes at Edgeley Park.
Leicester City loanee Jakub Stolarczyk hands the gloves back to Ben Killip in goal while Jamie Sterry misses out altogether as Brendan Kiernan comes in to replace him.
On the bench Askey has brought three of the club’s academy with Campbell Darcy, Louis Stephenson and Max Storey all included in the match day squad.
MK Dons loan midfielder Dan Kemp misses his final game as a Hartlepool player with an ankle injury while Oliver Finney also misses out through injury.
Josh Umerah is once again on the bench as former Stockport striker Connor Jennings leads the Pools attack alongside Jack Hamilton.
And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Stockport: