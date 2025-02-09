Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine admits he has not discussed signing a new deal at Pools.

Following a slow start, the 34-year-old has been in superb form of late and scored his seventh goal in nine games on Saturday as Pools produced a statement performance to beat in-form Sutton.

While Pools, who are just three points outside the National League play-off places, remain focused on their promotion push, there are signs the club are already beginning to plan for next season. Adam Smith and Tom Parkes have both penned new contracts, while Pools have signed Sam Folarin, 24, Jamie Miley, 21, and Jack Robinson, 23, in a bid to re-energise an experienced squad.

Having missed 17 months through injury prior to signing for Pools, Madine struggled to get going and failed to score in any of his first seven appearances at the Prestige Group Stadium. However, the veteran, who has won five promotions in the Football League throughout his long and prolific career, has looked sharper and fitter in recent weeks, scoring seven times in his last nine outings. Pools fans would love the former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool frontman to commit his future to the club, although Madine admits no discussions have taken place.

"I love being at home, I love playing for Hartlepool and I'm scoring goals, so I'm happy," he said.

"I've not had any conversations. I just take each game as it comes, try to stay fit and score goals."