Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine admits Pools want to take nine points from the next three games as they bid to close the gap to the National League play-off places.

Madine scored his seventh goal in nine games on Saturday as Pools came from behind to beat in-form Sutton in South London. It was the perfect start to life under new head coach Anthony Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade after veteran Lennie Lawrence announced his decision to step down in his favour last week.

Madine hadn't played a competitive game in 17 months prior to signing for Pools in August and the veteran frontman, who has won five promotions throughout his distinguished career, took time getting up to speed in the North East. Following a series of false starts, the 34-year-old scored for the first time in almost two years when he opened his Pools account against Fylde in November. Since then, the former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool frontman hasn't stopped scoring, finding the net seven times in his last nine appearances. At one stage, he was averaging a goal every 28 minutes.

Madine's form has helped keep Pools in touch with the play-off places despite a disappointing run of results that's seen them fail to beat relegation-threatened Wealdstone, struggle to make the most of their man advantage against a Woking side who had Chinwike Okoli sent off after 36 minutes and hit the woodwork three times in a frustrating draw with struggling Braintree.

Long-suffering supporters are hoping Pools, who looked re-energised by Limbrick's appointment at the weekend, can make the most of three home games in seven days to close in on the play-off places. Pools host Tamworth and Maidenhead this week, both sides below them in the table, before entertaining Altrincham the following Tuesday, and Madine has challenged his teammates to take maximum points.

"There's no point winning 2-1 at Sutton and then going home and not backing up your performance," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We've got three home games coming up and we want to be taking maximum points really. We can't afford to drop many more points now, there's not that many more games left where we can afford to drop them. We're looking for nine points out of the next three hopefully."