Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine is set to have a scan after missing Saturday's FA Cup clash against Brackley Town.

The 34-year-old, who is yet to score for Pools in seven games, limped off during the first half of the win over Sutton following what looked like an awkward landing and was altogether absent from the squad for Saturday's cup contest.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool frontman boasts a hugely impressive C.V. having scored more than 100 career goals and won five promotions, including two to the promised land of the Premier League.

As such, he arrived at Pools to considerable fanfare but has taken some time to get up to speed.

Madine's debut at the end of August was his first competitive game in 16 months and the veteran forward has struggled to recreate the form that made him one of the most feared strikers in the Football League.

There are still high hopes for the experienced frontman's spell at Pools, although his arrival has presented Sarll with a precarious balancing act as he seeks to build up Madine's minutes while keeping Mani Dieseruvwe happy.

For now, at least, it looks like Sarll will shelve that problem as Madine continues to struggle with an injury.

It remains unclear quite how serious or otherwise the issue is and the Pools boss is hoping a scan will help to reveal more.

"He's very sore," he said.

"He's probably at the stage where he needs a scan now.

"We'll ascertain the depth and severity of the injury but he's very sore at the moment."