Luke James of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Pools found themselves a goal down with just over two minutes played before James’ fine finish moments later to level things up gave the visitors a foothold in the game.

And when the 25-year-old set-up Gavan Holohan to make it 2-1 inside the opening 20-minutes there was no looking back as Nicke Kabamba and Gime Toure added gloss to the scoreline in the second half to confirm a place in the second round with a 4-1 victory.

After failing to score in his opening 13 matches of the season, James now has two in his last three matches.

“I’ll just keep trying to chip away and doing the best I can and obviously if the goals come then that’s a bonus,” he said.

“Goals are good and important personally but they’re just icing on the cake really and I was lucky to get one within five minutes really.

“I’m happy and I think the team will be happy with the performance as a whole because it could have been a lot more.

“To score so soon after they did was really important.

“They scored after two and we scored after five or something like that but when you concede early, if you can get the equaliser early as well then it makes things a lot easier.

“It was a little bit similar to what we did at Notts County the other day.

“Obviously we were 2-0 up and then they scored straight after which knocked the wind out of our sails a little bit and we did the same to Yeovil.”

On the second goal, James added: “I was tempted to take it myself but that would have been selfish and Gav’s run was so good that he made my mind up for me.