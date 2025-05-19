Talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe admits he's found a home at Hartlepool United.

The 30-year-old is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract this summer, although Dieseruvwe hinted he might be open to staying in the North East, providing the club are able to match his ambition.

All of that will, of course, depend on what happens with the ongoing takeover situation. The club were thrown into chaos by chairman and owner Raj Singh's unexpected resignation in March and things are now approaching a crisis point; Pools had hoped a deal would be completed before the end of the season, when Singh vowed to pull his funding, but more than two weeks have now passed since the conclusion of the campaign without the club changing hands.

In the immediate term, Pools, who are required to publish their retained list by Saturday, are running the risk of losing the majority of their squad. Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Nathan Sheron and a host of other influential players are out of contract this summer, with the current state of limbo meaning Pools are in no position to negotiate new deals until a takeover goes through. As it stands, the club are effectively powerless to prevent their rivals from poaching their prize assets. The longer the takeover drags on, the more difficult it will become for Pools to be competitive next term.

Of all the players who could well be on the cusp of leaving the Prestige Group Stadium over the next couple of months, it is perhaps Dieseruvwe's departure that would sting Pools fans the most. Number nines are notoriously difficult to come by and Pools have often lacked a prolific frontman in recent years. Pretty much since the moment of his arrival from Halifax, off the back of a career-best 14 goals, Dieseruvwe has established himself as a fan favourite in the North East. The towering striker scored a match-winning brace on his debut against Gateshead and went on to notch 25 goals in his maiden campaign in blue and white, becoming just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to bag 20 goals in a single season and earning an England C call up in the process.

Although the 2024/25 campaign was slightly leaner, Dieseruvwe finished the season with 18 goals in 48 games. The frontman, like so many of his teammates, struggled to settle under Darren Sarll and was dropped to the bench after scoring just twice in his first 11 appearances, responding with a superb hat-trick in September's remarkable win over Sutton. Even though goals have flown more freely since then, the former Chesterfield, Salford and Grimsby striker could well have reached the 20-goal milestone once again had it not been for some careless finishing. Despite that, a return of 43 goals in 88 games makes him one of the most prolific Pools frontmen of the modern era.

His impressive form means Pools could well have to fend off competition for his signature this summer, if indeed the club are in a position to negotiate at all over the coming weeks. Working in their favour is that Dieseruvwe is clearly settled in the North East and relishes his role as one of the first names on the teamsheet; the experienced forward has often been deployed as an impact substitute throughout his career, with 22 of his 25 league appearances at Chesterfield coming from the bench, while just 24 of his 57 Salford matches were starts.

On the other hand, Pools might find it impossible to compete with the lure of a chance to return to the Football League, a lucrative offer from a National League rival or even the prospect of reuniting with former boss John Askey, who led Truro to the National League South title last month. Now approaching the twilight of his career, it's apparent that Dieseruvwe, who turned 30 in February, is eager to make the most of his remaining years as part of a squad capable of challenging for promotion. His decision might well come down to whether or not Pools are able to assemble a competitive squad that allows them to kick on next term.

One thing that has never been in doubt is Dieseruvwe's connection with the supporters. The popular frontman has established a strong bond with the fanbase, who are renowned as being among the largest and most passionate in the National League.

"First and foremost, thank you," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's been an amazing two years for myself personally with the goals.

"I really have found a home here; it's been a long time coming for myself to have found a club where I can step out onto the pitch and feel like I'm the person that is going to make the difference. I've really enjoyed my time here and enjoyed playing in front of the fans.

"There's a lot up in the air. Personally, when I'm out of contract I'll wait as long as possible just to give myself time to digest the season and reflect. All I want is to be somewhere that has the ambition to go places.

"If this place gets what it needs and gets that security and stability that everybody wants, then it could be an amazing time here. You never know the future, I don't have a crystal ball. Obviously, the most important thing is the club being secure and the fans being happy, feeling like they have their club back; something for them to buy into, and something for everyone to really get behind."