Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe said he was certain he would end his goalscoring drought after he came off the bench to score a hat-trick in Saturday's remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talismanic 29-year-old scored 23 National League goals last season and admitted he felt like he was going to find the target whenever he crossed the white line.

Up until Saturday, however, this season had been more difficult for Dieseruvwe, who scored two goals in his first 12 games and lost his place ahead of the trip to Forest Green Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started on the bench again for the visit of Sutton but came on before half time after Gary Madine, who has yet to open his Pools account, appeared to injure himself following an awkward landing.

Dieseruvwe scored three goals in 27 minutes to end his recent goal drought and inspire a remarkable turnaround as Pools came from two down to beat Sutton.

All eyes were on Dieseruvwe, who could have been forgiven for sulking after being dropped to the bench for the first time in his Pools career.

However, from the moment of his introduction it was clear he had the bit between his teeth, adding some much-needed energy to the Pools front line before the break and scoring a memorable second half hat-trick to ease the pressure on Sarll and secure a first home win of the season.

It was vintage Mani Dieseruvwe, who showed exactly how effective his athleticism, power and goalscoring instinct can be when he's given the freedom to spend more time in the opposition box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also little coincidence that all of his goals came with Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini on the pitch after Sarll changed shape, switching from an ill-functioning 4-4-2 diamond to a far more fluid 4-2-3-1.

Although injuries limited Mancini to just 14 appearances last season, both he and Joe Grey have a potent attacking relationship with Dieseruvwe and the trio scored 39 of their side's 70 league goals last season.

Dieseruvwe, who became the first ever Pools substitute to come off the bench and bag a hat-trick, felt that the return of a more familiar formation as well as the renewal of partnerships that served him so well last term gave him the belief that he would rediscover his goalscoring touch.

"100 per cent, it was one of those days where I was certain I was going to score," he said.

"I think the change in shape and personnel helped a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It allowed those relationships from last season to come out again and those things help no end.

"You do need to have that consistency in terms of where you're playing, who you're playing with and what you expect to come out of the game.

"Once there was that familiarity between us on the pitch, it showed and gave us all a lift and the confidence we needed to go on and change the game."