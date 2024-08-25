"I've got to back it up, I can't just perform well for one season and not the next.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe is confident Pools can challenge for promotion after his late goal rescued a point against Wealdstone.

Pools were staring a first defeat of the season in the face when Dieseruvwe latched onto goalkeeper Joel Dixon's hopeful ball forward and poked his effort beyond Archie Matthews in the 98th minute.

It was the 29-year-old's first goal after a somewhat frustrating beginning to the campaign during which he has been largely starved of service as Pools look to shore things up at the back under new boss Darren Sarll.

And while Pools have been much-improved defensively, conceding just once in the opening four matches, it has meant the forward line have found their opportunities in front of goal more limited.

Dieseruvwe opened his account for the new season with a dramatic 98th minute equaliser against Wealdstone.

Dieseruvwe has continued to impress thanks to his battling play with his back to goal and ability to compete for long balls but has been reduced to a handful of attempts at goal.

He appeared to be becoming frustrated on Saturday as Pools were largely outplayed by a Stones side who arrived in the North East on a run of three successive defeats.

However, the talismanic frontman grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the final 15 minutes and forced a string of saves from Matthews before finally getting the better of the Stones stopper in the eighth minute of added time.

His late leveller ensured Pools preserved their unbeaten record and allowed manager Darren Sarll to reflect on what's been a strong start to the new campaign, with his side taking eight points from the first four matches and lying sixth in the National League table.

Pools fans will be hoping their side can, at least, consolidate their place in the top seven with supporters more used to sorrow than silverware desperate for a successful campaign.

Dieseruvwe knows all about what it takes to get out of the National League having helped Salford and Grimsby win promotion to League Two, scoring in the play-off final for the Ammies in 2019.

The frontman is hoping that Pools can help him add a third National League promotion to his C.V and he's optimistic about their chances based on what he's seen so far.

"100 per cent I think this is a group that can challenge," he said.

"Looking at the signings coming in now, Gary Madine, Kieron Freeman and Darren Robinson, we're adding to the lads that came in during the summer who have already shown how good they are.

"The standard of training has gone up and I think as a squad we're building and getting stronger all the time.

"We've got to keep pushing each other - nobody's got a right to be in the team, we have to earn it by doing the right things in the week and performing well on Saturdays.

"Looking at the subs that came on (against Wealdstone), Featherstone, Sloggett, Freeman and Robinson, it shows we've got players who can make a difference."

No one inside the Prestige Group Stadium was more relieved than Dieseruvwe when he bagged the last minute leveller to preserve his side's unbeaten record, opening his account for the new season.

There is a considerable weight of expectation on the striker's broad shoulders after he scored a career best 25 goals last season, including 23 in the National League.

While a number of his top scoring counterparts have secured moves to the Football League, the talismanic forward has remained with Pools in a bid to help propel them back to the promised land.

However, after a slightly slow start to the season he'd have been forgiven for allowing the increased pressure to get to him.

And yet Dieseruvwe showed on Saturday that he certainly hasn't lost his goalscoring touch and admits he's hoping to harness the pressure to help him have another successful season.

He said: "It is a different feeling, there is a bit more pressure.

"It's a good feeling - it gives me confidence knowing that I can score the goals.

"Even though there's a bit more pressure knowing that I'm expected to get close to that number again, I know that when the chances come I'll be ready to take them.

"I've got to back it up, I can't just perform well for one season and not the next.

"I want to use that pressure to push me on."

Dieseruvwe has a new strike partner in veteran frontman Gary Madine, who was watching on from the stands on Saturday.

The 34-year-old's arrival has led to speculation as to whether Darren Sarll will use the pair in a partnership or whether he will use Madine as cover and competition.

Madine arrives with a considerable reputation having scored more than 100 career goals and won five promotions, including two to the Premier League.

Dieseruvwe knows Madine well after the pair were together at Sheffield Wednesday and is excited at the prospect of working alongside the experienced forward.

"Gary Madine was there when I was coming through at Sheffield Wednesday and he helped me a lot," he said.

"When I used to come up and train with the first team he used to give me a lot of advice.

"I think it'll be amazing to have him up top - I think he'll take some of the burden of the long balls off me!

"We'll look to form a partnership - whether that's for 10 minutes or 90 minutes - and it's definitely going to add another dimension to us as a team."