Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe hailed three points as the most important thing after he came off the bench to score a match-winning hat-trick as Pools beat in-form Sutton 4-3.

It's been a largely frustrating beginning to the campaign for Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 league goals last season but had managed just two in 12 this term prior to his heroics on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was the first name on the teamsheet last season but lost his place under new boss Darren Sarll last week and started among the substitutes again for the visit of Sutton, who arrived in the North East unbeaten in their last four.

It didn't take long for things to start to go wrong for Pools and the home side found themselves 2-0 down after 25 minutes following goals from Jayden Harris and Ashley Nadesan.

Dieseruvwe became the first ever Pools player to come off the bench and score a hat-trick.

Dieseruvwe had been a frustrated spectator as Pools struggled to get to grips with the in-form visitors but didn't have to wait too much longer for his introduction, coming on in the 37th minute after Gary Madine, who is still to get off the mark for Pools, limped off injured.

Right from the moment of his introduction, the talismanic frontman looked like he had a point to prove and he bagged two goals in quick succession after the break to fire Pools in front, scoring in the 58th and 72nd minute.

The hosts had all the momentum and looked destined to win the game when Sutton's Lewis Simper levelled but Dieseruvwe secured three points late on after scoring his third goal in 27 minutes to complete his first ever Pools hat-trick.

And while his impassioned celebrations made it clear just how much the goals meant to him, Dieseruvwe was keen to stress that his side's first home win of the season was the most important thing following a thrilling afternoon.

"First and foremost, we're thankful to get three points," he said.

"It was a difficult start for us, we just didn't start the game well and it was tough to watch.

"At half time we regrouped and, credit to the gaffer, he told us we had nothing to lose and to go out there and give everything we had.

"We wanted to make sure we didn't come off the pitch with any regrets.

"I think in the second half you could see that the players were playing with more freedom and self-belief and the fans played their part.

"It was a great second half and a great game but we, as a group, have to find some consistency to make sure we can get up the table."

It was certainly a surprise to see Dieseruvwe dropped last week and an even bigger shock not to see him restored to the starting line up this weekend.

The frontman became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season last term but has been asked to fulfill a different role under Sarll, spending much of his time with his back to goal.

Dieseruvwe had looked increasingly frustrated in recent weeks but appeared to have the bit between his teeth after his introduction, making things happen and becoming the first ever Pools substitute to come off the bench and score a hat-trick.

The popular forward admitted he felt he had something to prove but insisted that his main priority is helping Pools win games and start to climb the table.

He said: "The most important thing is that we win games of football.

"Nobody in the squad, the gaffer, myself, makes decisions to not help us win games of football.

"I've never had any bad blood towards anybody, my job is to do my best for the team and try and score goals and thankfully I've managed to do that.

"I'm hoping it's the start of many more to come as well."

For pretty much the first time in his career, Dieseruvwe has started the season with something of a target on his back.

While he's scored plenty of important goals throughout the last decade, he'd never managed more than 13 in a single season prior to his prolific campaign in the North East last season.

That's ensured he's a marked man amongst National League defenders while Pools fans look to him whenever their side needs a goal.

Although his goalscoring output in the opening 12 matches had been disappointing, Pools simply hadn't created enough chances for him and it has been little surprise to see him struggling to recreate his heroics from last season.

However, Saturday's hat-trick has taken his tally to a far healthier five goals in 13 games and Dieseruvwe is hoping he can begin to shake off the weight of expectation following the most memorable goalscoring campaign of his career.

"I'm still adapting and trying to learn," he said.

"We're all trying to do the right things and keep pushing on.

"It is difficult to follow a season like that but I have every confidence and belief in myself that I can.

"Once we get together and form those relationships on the pitch, we'll start to see the fruits of our labour."