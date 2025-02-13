Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has hailed his spell at Pools as one of the happiest times of his career so far.

Dieseruvwe won promotion while at Salford, opening the scoring in the 2019 National League play-off final, and again at Grimsby, scoring a hat-trick to secure their place in the play-offs and finding the target in the quarter-final, bagging the winner in a remarkable 5-4 triumph over Notts County, and the semi. The talismanic striker has represented the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Oldham but admits little compares to his stint in the North East.

The 29-year-old, who ended a run of seven games without a goal when he scored a second half equaliser against Tamworth on Tuesday night, is one of a number of players believed to be out of contract at the end of the season. Young attacker Joe Grey, who has formed a potent partnership with Dieseruvwe over the last couple of campaigns, is also at risk of becoming a free agent this summer.

Having scored 25 goals last term, becoming just the fourth Pools player to score 20 times in a single league campaign in the last 50 years, Dieseruvwe has had a more challenging season this time around. The former Chesterfield, Salford and Halifax frontman struggled under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, although he did become the first ever Pools player to come off the bench and score a hat-trick during October's remarkable win over Sutton. That represented the start of a productive run of eight goals in 11 games, although the popular striker had been enduring a barren run prior to his much-needed goal in midweek. By his own admission, Dieseruvwe could have had more on Tuesday night and spurned a number of presentable opportunities.

Dieseruvwe, who has scored 37 goals in 74 games since signing for Pools in the summer of 2023, has hailed his time in the North East so far as one of the happiest periods of his career. Picture by Frank Reid.

Despite a difficult couple of months, Dieseruvwe's time at Pools has been hugely positive. Manager John Askey lured him to the North East in July 2023 following an impressive season with National League rivals Halifax, during which he scored 14 goals, at the time the most prolific season of his career. Askey ensured Dieseruvwe was the main man at the Prestige Group Stadium and the experienced forward played every minute of every game for which he was available. More than just a goalscorer, Dieseruvwe is dynamic, athletic, industrious and excellent at defending set-pieces. While this season hasn't been quite as electric, Dieseruvwe remains an integral part of the Pools side.

However, there are increasing fears his time at Pools could be coming to an end. Dieseruvwe turns 30 later this month, so might feel as though this summer will be one of his last chances to earn a lucrative move to the Football League.

If there is one thing that might make Pools fans confident of keeping hold of their talisman, it is that Dieseruvwe has loved his time at the Prestige Group Stadium so far, admitting his 18 months in the North East have been among the happiest times of his career to date.

"It ranks right at the top," he said.

"I'm playing for such a passionate club, such a historic club, one that's spent so many years in the Football League. I have really, really enjoyed my time here, it's been a good time. To make it even better would be to have that real promotion push. The fans are there, they're waiting for us to show that we can do it. That's all they want to see, they want to see a team that reflects them, that's passionate, willing and has that bit of quality that wins games. If we can pull together and do that, it would make this time for myself and everyone involved even better."