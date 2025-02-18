Dieseruvwe, who has scored 12 goals in 35 games this season, is refusing to give up hope of a National League play-off place despite the fact Pools have won just one of their last seven matches. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe hasn't given up hope of a play-off place.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The frontman, who turns 30 on Thursday, has scored 12 goals in 35 appearances this term but has found the net just once in his last nine games.

Dieseruvwe's barren run has coincided with an indifferent period for Pools, who head into Tuesday evening's game with play-off chasing Altrincham with just one win in their last seven matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Pools have been more difficult to beat this season, keeping 11 clean sheets compared to last term's five and shipping 38 goals which, barring a defensive catastrophe, looks set to be a considerable improvement on the 2023/24 campaign, when they conceded 82. Yet for all Pools have made some steps in the right direction, there have also been areas in which they've regressed. Their 38 goals scored at this stage means they are likely to fall well short of last season, when they found the net 70 times. Given that the football has been less expansive, entertaining and exciting, fans are entitled to expect more than incremental improvements; while Pools, who are ninth with 44 points, look set to better last term's tally of 60, Anthony Limbrick's side are heading for another mid-table finish.

However, Dieseruvwe, who has endured his fair share of difficult moments this season, particularly under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, hasn't given up hope of finishing in the top seven. Pools go into Tuesday night's game five points adrift of opponents Altrincham, the current occupants of the coveted seventh spot. One of the issues is that the Robins have two games in hand, while eighth placed Rochdale are level on points with Pools but have played five games less. True, Pools have some winnable games against the likes of bottom side Ebbsfleet, second bottom Boston United, third bottom AFC Fylde and out of form Eastleigh, but they also host second place York and third placed Forest Green Rovers and travel to Oldham, who are fourth. In all likelihood, Pools will need to win nine of their remaining 14 games, a tall task for any side, but an even more daunting one for a team out of form and lacking in confidence. Even so, Dieseruvwe hasn't stopped believing.

"100 per cent, we still believe. We're taking it one game at a time," he said.

"If we take it one game at a time and we make sure we stay grounded, then I think it's definitely attainable. We just have to keep pushing and keep believing, that's the main thing. If we believe and we look after each other and we make sure we're focused on what we're trying to do, then we can definitely still do it."