Hartlepool United frontman Mani Dieseruvwe is hoping his side can use the atmosphere to their advantage when Pools entertain title-chasing York in front of a bumper crowd at the Prestige Group Stadium this weekend.

Even though Pools have little left to play for other than pride, the visit of their rivals from along the A19 is always a big occasion. Saturday's meeting is set to take on additional importance with the Minstermen, who sold out their allocation of tickets in next to no time, in the hunt for the National League title. Adam Hinshwelwood's side have shown one or two signs of nerves of late, dropping points in four of their last nine league matches, and needed two added time goals to scrape past relegation-threatened Maidenhead in midweek. Even so, York come into the game just six points behind leaders Barnet and with a game in hand on the Bees, who face a difficult trip to play-off chasing Oldham this weekend. York are a side packed full of firepower, with top-scorer Ollie Pearce, who has notched an impressive 21 goals in 33 games, and Josh Stones, who signed for a rumoured £350,000 in January, leading their line.

For Pools, Saturday's game has an altogether different feel to it. A run of just one win in nine games has left Anthony Limbrick's side stranded in mid-table, with their season all but over despite the fact there are 12 games remaining; Pools would need to win almost all of their remaining matches to stand any chance of sneaking into the top seven, while they only need a handful more points to be sure of beating the drop. However, the pressure is already beginning to build on Limbrick, who has only won one of his first five games since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, while a number of players who are out of contract this summer could well be playing for their futures.

Dieseruvwe is one of those set to become a free agent, although Pools have already offered him a new deal. The talismanic frontman, who has scored 37 goals in 74 games at the Prestige Group Stadium, is yet to commit his future to the club and there's the sense that the 30-year-old would find it difficult to refuse were a Football League club to offer him a contract this summer. For now, Dieseruvwe is focusing on the football, with his future likely to be decided one way or the other at the end of the season. The experienced striker has fond memories of playing against York having scored a brace against them last season in a memorable 2-1 win, one of former manager Kevin Phillips' first games in charge.

The frontman has fond memories of taking on York, having scored three times in his last two games against the Minstermen. Picture by Frank Reid.

"They were really good memories," he told the official club website.

"I remember it was a big game for us - there was a big attendance and Kevin Phillips had just taken over.

"It was nice to get two wins against them last season and, on a personal note, grab two goals.

"When we played them back in November, it was a tough game and we're expecting another challenge on Saturday.

"It will definitely be a game that has a good atmosphere and some pressure attached to it, so hopefully we can feed off that hunger and get a result."