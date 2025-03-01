Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has revealed he has a "special connection" with Pools fans.

The popular frontman, who turned 30 last week, became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season last term. It was a memorable first campaign in the North East for Dieseruvwe, who finished the season with 25 goals in all competitions, including 23 in the National League. He formed a close relationship with John Askey, who lured him to Pools from Halifax, and thrived under former England international Kevin Phillips.

This season has been more difficult, but Dieseruvwe is still the club's leading scorer with 13 goals in 37 games. Although the frontman has a powerful frame, his athleticism and technical quality means he is far more than an old school target man but outspoken former boss Darren Sarll, who replaced Phillips in April, deployed him in a more traditional role that required him to do most of his work with his back to goal. Having scored just twice in his first 12 matches this season, Sarll dropped both Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey to the bench ahead of September's trip to Forest Green Rovers, preferring new recruit Gary Madine, a former teammate of Dieseruvwe's at Sheffield Wednesday, and the diminutive Adam Campbell. The 30-year-old was left on the bench again the following weekend for the visit of Sutton but came on to score a remarkable hat-trick as Pools overturned a two-goal deficit to win 4-3. Dieseruvwe became the first ever Pools player to score a hat-trick after coming off the bench as a substitute.

Goals have started to come more freely since then, although the frontman was left out again ahead of last weekend's trip to relegation-threatened Aldershot, coming on to score his 13th goal of the season. Dieseruvwe is expected to return to the side ahead of this weekend's visit of title-chasing York.

Fans are growing increasingly nervous about the prospect of losing their talisman this summer. Dieseruvwe is out of contract at the end of the season and, although he has already been offered terms to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium, he is yet to commit his future to the club. If the opportunity arises, then a chance to move to a Football League club this summer could be too good to turn down.

All hope is not lost, however. Throughout his career, Dieseruvwe has often found himself being deployed as an impact substitute and has often spoken of how much he relishes being one of the main men at Pools. The striker has a close bond with the fanbase and moved to the area from his hometown Leeds last year.

"I'm really enjoying living in the North East," he told the official club website.

"I moved up to Durham last year because I wanted to be settled and closer to the club. It's a really welcoming area and I'm loving my time here. The people have been lovely to me - not just the fans, but also away from football.

"I do have a special connection with the Poolies. It feels like when I score, it's always in front of the Town End and I pull out a first bump to the fans. They follow us up and down the country every week. For me, they are the best fans in the league by a country mile and they deserve success."