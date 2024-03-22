Mani Dieseruvwe has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Pools so far this season, including 19 in the National League. Here’s a reminder of some of his best moments in blue and white:
1. A broken heart follows a flying start
Dieseruvwe made a superb start to his Pools career, scoring twice on his competitive debut, including an 89th minute winner, against Gateshead. The frontman scored six in his first six but his goal at Chesterfield couldn't prevent Pools from slipping to an agonising 3-2 defeat. Photo: Frank Reid
2. In-form on the road
After failing to score for seven games, the frontman found top form and struck six goals in his next five games, including at Aldershot and Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dieseruvwe proves too good for rivals York
After leading the line in a 3-1 win in Yorkshire in November, Dieseruvwe produced one of the most memorable performances of his Pools career in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium. Having missed just over a month with injury, he scored a brace to help his side do the double over their rivals. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Playing through the pain
Even a knock to the head in January's win over York couldn't keep Dieseruvwe from starring for Pools. After despatching the Minstermen, he scored again the following week in a 2-1 win over Bromley. Photo: Frank Reid