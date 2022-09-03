Hartlepool United striker misses Colchester United trip with ex-Newcastle United defender also out
Josh Umerah is not involved as Hartlepool United take on Colchester United at the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Umerah has been a regular for Pools so far this season but is ruled out after picking up an ankle injury in the defeat at Leyton Orient a week ago.
In Umerah’s place in midweek was forward Mikael Ndjoli, whose two goals ensured a first win for Paul Hartley, but he also misses out in Essex having only just returned from a hamstring injury.
As a result, on loan Livingston striker Jack Hamilton makes his first league start for the club to lead the Pools attack.
And Pools have been dealt another blow as full-back Jamie Sterry is not involved with Reghan Tumilty coming into defence.
Hamilton and Tumilty are the only two changes to the side who earned a first win of the season against Harrogate on Tuesday as former Celtic man Brody Paterson keeps his spot ahead of David Ferguson.
Mouhamed Niang, who impressed on his return to the starting XI against Harrogate but was forced off late in the game, starts for Hartley’s side.
As does Tom Crawford who makes his first league start of the season.
Crawford and Niang join Nicky Featherstone in midfield while Hartley also retains a back three with Rollin Menayese’s return to league action.
Deadline day signing Clarke Oduor starts on the bench for Pools.
And here is how Pools line-up in full:
Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Paterson, Featherstone, Niang, Crawford, McDonald, Hamilton
Subs: Letheren, Ferguson, Sylla, Shelton, Hastie, Oduor, Grey