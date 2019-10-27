Hartlepool United's Nicke Kabamba celebrates with Peter Kioso after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

The Pools’ number 9 scored his first two goals at Victoria Park this season to claim an impressive 2-0 victory over Barnet and make it three wins in a row.

And after failing to score in his opening 10 National League matches, Kabamba is delighted to be back amongst the goals since opening his account at Stockport County just over two weeks ago.

“I’m buzzing to finally get back on the scoresheet and it was a great team performance as well so it’s a happy dressing room right now,” he said.

“The conversation after the game was all about how we controlled the game from the first minute to the last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“[Antony Sweeney, caretaker manager] said how he’s proud of us and how we’ve kept three clean sheets in the last three games and scored goals which is positive leading into the next game.

“We’ve been practicing first time finishing in training so it’s good to execute that during the game.

“I think it was just about getting that first goal off my back and I always felt I could advance from there. I’m trying to catch Gime [Toure] now!”

Kabamba set the tone with an early strike to put Hartlepool into the lead. He then doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark to round off a neat attacking move.

He had chances to grab his hat-trick in the second half but was twice denied by some good saves from Scott Loach.

“The first was a great slide through from Jameo,” he said.

“I’ve taken my touch, I was going to hit it with my right but decided to poke it with my left and the defender came in and it sneaked past Loachy. The second was Ryan [Donaldson] coming inside and we all thought it was a foul but striker’s instinct, the ball was in front of me and I’ve just managed to curl it in.