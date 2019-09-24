Hartlepool United striker Nicke Kabamba reflects on controversial events following alleged racism
Nicke Kabamba is expected to line-up for Hartlepool United against Chesterfield this evening but had contemplated walking off during Saturday’s defeat to Dover Athletic.
Pools came under fire due to an alleged racially charged incident which took place following Dover’s opening goal from the penalty spot which was scored by Inih Effiong.
Effiong claimed: “I had a burger thrown at me and mayonnaise went up my arm then there were monkey gestures and I was being called a black ****.”
The scenes understandably upset both sets of players as a there was an eight minute stoppage as discussions took place regarding whether to abandon the match.
Kabamba, who witnessed the incident first hand commented: “It was a difficult day, things what happened you don’t want to see or be involved in especially when it’s your job.
“It happened in a moment and then you start thinking the worst. You don’t want to be there and you have to take time and understand why we reacted how and why we did.”
Both sets of players chose to complete the game with Dover running out as 2-0 winners following straight red cards for Hartlepool midfielders Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone.
Manager Craig Hignett was also dismissed and has since been charged with two counts of misconduct by the FA.
“We actually did well to finish it off because we started to think about walking off and making a stance, but we decided to finish the game,” Kabamba told Sky Sports News.