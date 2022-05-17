Hartlepool United striker Omar Bogle on ambitions for next season and playing alongside in-demand Luke Molyneux

Pools secured their League Two status for another season following their first year back in the EFL after promotion from the National League.

And while the players enjoy a well-earned break, thoughts have now turned to next season.

When asked if promotion from League Two was the ambition, Bogle said: “We’re looking to next season and thinking about where we can go from there.

Mitch Pinnock of Northampton Town attempts to move away from Omar Bogle of Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

"The club has certainly got the infrastructure for it. I feel so.

"Ultimately, me coming here, and I said this to the manager, I haven’t come here to just play games.

"I’ve come to a good club, and a big club at this level, and I’ve come here to do the best that I can to help the team go up and I think that’s everyone’s aspirations and ambitions.”

Bogle has enjoyed playing alongside Luke Molyneux this season – even if he doesn’t pass!

Bogle added: “It’s been good. I mean he doesn’t pass. So I’ll be honest, he might as well play by himself!

“He just gets the ball and shoots. But he’s been great and he’s scored some great goals as well.

"He’s a good player and we need him.

"We need all of our players thriving but it’s good to see him doing well as well. I don’t know what he was like before I came in but since I’ve been here I’ve seen his quality.”

Molyneux’s future at Hartlepool United remains uncertain, he is out of contract this summer and there is strong interest in him from clubs both in England and Scotland.

Meanwhile, Pools have confirmed details of another pre-season home friendly.

Lincoln City head to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday July 16th (3pm KO) as part of Pools’ preparations for the 2022-23 campaign.

A club statement added: “The sides met recently in the second round of the FA Cup, with Pools advancing to the third round thanks to a Lewis Fiorini own goal. Lincoln are currently preparing for their League One campaign after finishing 17th in League One last season.”