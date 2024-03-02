Hartlepool United suffer first National League home defeat under Kevin Phillips as Barnet triumph 2-1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools, who had recorded a five-match unbeaten run under Phillips to reignite play-off hopes, struggled to make an impact in a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

Striker Gatlin O’Donkor made Hartlepool pay for affording him too much space in the 12th minute by stroking in his third goal of the season for the Bees.

And with half-time approaching, Anthony Hartigan’s curling free-kick from towards the touchline carried straight over the despairing dive of goalkeeper Joel Dixon to make it two.

Nicky Featherstone of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring their consolation goal against Barnet on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

Despite improvements after the restart, and a lovely headed goal from Nicky Featherstone late on, Phillips suffered his first home defeat in the dug-out since taking over.

In the absence of defender Luke Waterfall through illness, Manny Onariase was introduced to the back four. Phillips was also quick to hand starts to Terrell Agyemang and Kwaku Oduroh after their arrivals on loan from Middlesbrough and Derby on Friday.

Agyemang was preferred to Kieran Wallace as the replacement for the suspended Tom Crawford, while Oduroh was introduced at right-back ahead of Louis Stephenson.

Phillips’ hopes of an instant impact were soon dashed. Barnet had already seen Anthony Hartigan curl a free-kick narrowly wide before the opener six minutes later.

Hartlepool United's Tom Parkes leaves the field injured during the Vanarama National League home game against Barnet at Victoria Park on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

O’Donkor was left in far too much space by Tom Parkes in the final third when he was picked out by the Zak Brunt’s quick pass.

The striker, on loan from Oxford, had the time to control and then roll a perfect, low finish inside the bottom right corner of Joel Dixon’s net.

It was exactly what Barnet had deserved and things never really improved for Hartlepool after that.

The nearest Phillips’ side came to scoring in the first half was when Mani Dieseruvwe cut inside from the left and hit a tame effort into the arms of goalkeeper Josh Keeley from 20 yards.

Barnet didn’t cause many other problems either.

The frustrating thing for Hartlepool was that influential defender Parkes, pivotal to the recent turnaround in fortunes, had to hobble off through injury.

Soon after that O’Donkor headed over a cross from eight yards and that frustrated the home fans, with Hartlepool lacking penetration and creativity in the final third.

That mood worsened a minute remaining of the first half when Onariase needlessly conceded a free-kick near the touchline deep in his own half by bringing down O’Donkor.

There was still plenty for the taker to do, but Hartigan’s delightful delivery towards the back post flew straight inside the top corner over Dixon’s outstretched arm.

With instrumental defenders Parkes and Waterfall absentees from the backline, it was a question of whether Phillips could conjure up something much better after the restart from his players.

In a bid to do just that he brought striker Courtney Duffus on to partner Dieseruvwe, who had a couple of early headers go close, and moved Agyemang to right-back after taking Oduroh off.

But Barnet still posed greater threat initially.

Callum Stead was inches away from making it three when his low effort bounced just wide of the upright after Callum Cooke lost possession.

The Bees didn’t need to risk anything and seemed happier to keep the blue and white shirts at bay the longer the game went on – and still the home side couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Cooke went close with three minutes remaining when a free-kick had to be turned behind for a corner by Keeley.

And then Featherstone rose above everyone else in the box to glance Agyemang’s delivery beyond the keeper to raise hope of a late fightback.