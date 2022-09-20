Both sides came into the game rather out of form having taken just 11 points from a combined 18 league games this season and it was clear during the opening stages that confidence in both camps was low, particularly in-front of goal with neither goalkeeper tested too regularly.

The first real effort on goal came from the hosts but Pools captain Ben Killip denied Arthur Gnahoua’s effort.

Despite there being 24 places between the sides in the pyramid, the opening stages were very close with Pools more than holding their own against the Shrimps, but the visitors couldn’t force Adam Smith into a save, despite Ndjoli getting himself into some promising positions to test the opposition stopper.

Pools put in a battling performance against League One Morecambe on Tuesday evening (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Ryan Cooney’s effort on the half-hour mark for the hosts summed up the first third of the game as he saw a speculative shot sail over the bar and over the roof into the car park.

It was the visitors that ended the first period strongest but they still couldn’t force Smith into a stop.

Their first effort on goal came ten minutes into the second-half - coming from Ferguson’s deflected long range effort that fell kindly into Smith’s arms.

This was then followed up by a free-kick from Mark Shelton that went agonisingly wide of the post after taking the slightest of nicks from the Morecambe wall.

Keith Curle watched on from the stands at Morecambe (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A triple change from the visitors after 64 minutes meant, yet again, the game couldn’t develop a flow with both sides struggling to grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

With just 15 minutes to go, Pools had their closest effort of the game so far when Ferguson’s free-kick evaded everyone in the box and had to be smartly tipped around the post by Smith.

Jack Hamilton’s introduction with just ten minutes to go sparked life into Hartlepool’s attack but, in keeping with the rest of the game, couldn’t elicit a goal as the game headed to a penalty shootout.

Pools headed into the shootout with good memories of penalties against the Shrimps having defeated them almost 12 months ago.

However, when Euan Murray’s first spot-kick was saved brilliantly by Smith, it looked ominous for the visitors.

This was followed up by Ferguson’s effort also finding the hands of the Morecambe ‘keeper as the hosts took a 2-0 lead.

Despite the best efforts of Shelton and Tom Crawford, it would be the League One side that would collect the bonus point.

Ultimately, it was a positive step in the right direction for Pools who were watched on by new boss Keith Curle in the stands.

Hartlepool United team: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty (Jamie Sterry 45’), Rollin Menayese (Euan Murray 45’), Alex Lacey, Mouhamed Niang, Brody Paterson, Mohamad Sylla, Mark Shelton, Ellis Taylor (David Ferguson 45’), Joe Grey (Tom Crawford 62’), Mikael Ndjoli (Jack Hamilton 86’)

Unused substitutes: Kyle Letheren, Jake Hastie

Morecambe team: Adam Smith, Liam Gibson (Donald Love 64’), Ousmane Fane (Kieran Phillips 84’), Dylan Connolly, Arthur Gnahoua (Jensen Weir 84’), Jacob Bedeau, Shane McLoughlin, Jon Obika (Cole Stockton 64’), Ryan Cooney, Anthony O’Connor, Adam Mayor (Liam Shaw 64’)