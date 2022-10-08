The hosts went ahead through Alex Lacey but a second-half turnaround from the visitors condemned Pools to a sixth league defeat of the season.

Pre-match, Curle had called for the atmosphere at the Suit Direct Stadium to be ‘absolutely bouncing’ and he certainly wouldn’t have been disappointed with the atmosphere he and his players entered as they strode onto the pitch.

And Pools’ promising early start, minus the odd scare, helped to foster a good early feeling around the ground.

Carlisle United's Tomas Holy runs the length of the pitch to join in the celebrations after Omari Patrick scored their third goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 8th October 2022. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The first sight at goal from the hosts came after seven minutes when David Ferguson’s teasing delivery found Jack Hamilton but he couldn’t guide his effort on target.

Ben Killip was soon called into action when he had to make a reflex save to deny Jordan Gibson from point blank range after a quarter of an hour.

The first-half was a very even encounter in truth with the hosts, who had two promising looking opportunities halted by the assistant’s flag, possibly just shading affairs.

They were to get their rewards for a positive first-half when Lacey opened the scoring just before the break.

Carlisle failed to deal with yet another teasing Ferguson delivery and it was Lacey that was first to react when the ball bounced off Clarke Oduor to fire the ball off the underside of the bar and into the net.

The second period started with Pools being forced into a substitute with Jack Hamilton being replaced by Mikael Ndjoli.

No sooner had Ndjoli taken to the field when the visitors equalised through Owen Moxon’s curled effort past Killip.

Moxon was afforded all the time and space needed to side foot the ball past a stranded Killip from the edge of the area.

Both sides pushed for a third goal with the visitors looking most dangerous as Ferguson was forced into a smart block to deny Jack Stretton putting Carlisle ahead.

The visitors did soon go ahead through Omari Patrick whose low drive from the edge of the area found the back of the net in-front of jubilant away supporters.

Once again, it was a case of Pools failing to close down a Carlisle player in a dangerous area that allowed the visitors to score.

Carlisle would compound Pools’ misery on 82 minutes after Patrick capitalised on an error from Killip to put daylight between themselves and their hosts.

A long ball wasn’t dealt with by the defence before Killip flapped at the ball - allowing Patrick to get a toe on it and poke the ball home.

When Umerah’s late one-on-one was charged down well by the Carlisle defence, it was clear that this wouldn’t be Hartlepool’s day.

Hartlepool United starting XI: Ben Killip, Reghan Tumilty, Euan Murray, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson, Clarke Oduor (Jake Hastie 80’), Mo Sylla, Tom Crawford, Wes McDonald (Callum Cooke 60’), Jack Hamilton (Mikael Ndjoli 52’), Josh Umerah

Unused Substitutes: Alex Letheren, Brody Paterson, Mark Shelton, Joe Grey

