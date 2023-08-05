Askey has only been in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium since February but has already felt the passion of Hartlepool supporters despite being unable to keep the club in the Football League.

Pools fans continued to show their support even though, as Askey suggested, the club ‘perhaps did not deserve it’ towards the end of last season.

But with a new campaign upon us, Askey is hoping his side can give supporters something to shout about this season as Pools look for a quick return to the Football League.

John Askey is keen to repay Hartlepool United fans this season for their support since his arrival. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

"I just hope we go out there and perform to the levels that we know they can. I just want them all to do well,” Askey told BBC Radio Tees.

“There’s always a little bit of apprehension and nerves, but come the kick-off you’re just trying to concentrate on helping the players as best we can.

“The main thing for me, though, is the supporters have something to shout about this season and we can give back a little bit of what they gave us at the back end of the season.”

Pools’ quest to return to the EFL begins with a trip to the Hive to face a Barnet side who finished fifth in the National League last season with Askey under no illusions as to how tough an afternoon it could be, as well as the challenges his side face this season.

John Askey is targeting promotion back to the Football League. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

"Barnet did well last season and are always a difficult opponent, it’s always difficult going down to London, but we just have to concentrate on ourselves,” said Askey.

"If we’re right, and we’re at it, with the players that we’ve got, then we should be able to match anybody in this league.

"They’ll [Barnet] be expecting to be there or thereabouts. Time will tell. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be with the players they’ve got.